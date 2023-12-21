Customs - Guido Cantz: "Greetings from the kitchen" before giving presents

Dinner first or presents first? To solve this tricky problem on Christmas Eve, entertainer Guido Cantz (52) recommends a compromise: "This year we're going to do it this way: we'll send a greeting from the kitchen first and then start giving presents," the Cologne native told the German Press Agency. Afterwards, the food will be served properly.

Cantz puts a lot of effort into the Christmas dinner, so he prints out a menu card especially for it. He keeps the exact dishes a secret until the end, but they are all taken from his recently published cookbook "Restaurant Cantzini: 50 Recipes with Humor". The presenter and comedian also has a lot to serve up in terms of quantity, as he is celebrating not only with his wife and 13-year-old son, but with the whole extended family. "Brother, parents-in-law, mother - there are eleven of us in total. It's a bit of a challenge to feed everyone at the same time. One trick I've learned from the professionals is to heat the plates in the oven."

Before that happens, the whole family first goes to church. After the meal, everyone plays a game. "So the parameters are pretty good for us," says Cantz. "Of course, you never know with absolute certainty how the evening will turn out, but we usually have a very harmonious atmosphere."

Source: www.stern.de