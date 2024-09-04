20:15, cable one, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Science Fiction Epic

- Guidance for Television on Wednesdays

As the Republican Rebellion, led by Leia (Carrie Fisher), fights desperate skirmishes against the First Order, Rey efforts to convince the disheartened Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to leave his self-chosen solitude. Eventually, the remorseful Luke agrees to educate her on mastering her recently awakened abilities. However, Rey is progressively weighed down by her profound connection to her adversary, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), spreading across vast expanses.

20:15, ZDF, XY Chronicles, Docuseries

"XY Chronicles" delves into historical criminal investigations, focusing on the criminal actors and their hunters. Host Sven Voss examines how investigative techniques have evolved across the years. The first German homicide commissioner, Ernst Gennat, delves into remarkable cases in 1920s Berlin, implementing groundbreaking changes in criminalistics that are still relevant today.

20:15, Sat.1, The Great British Baking Show, Baking Contest

In the opening challenge of the show, inexperienced bakers are required to utilize the classic flavor trio of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate. They may incorporate additional flavors and components, but the judges will meticulously ensure the primary flavors remain intact. The technical challenge also promises a challenge: candidates must produce and laminate puff pastry.

20:15, RTL, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? The 3-Million-Euro Week, Game Show

The 3-million-euro event week carries on. For three successive nights, participants engage in competition with Günther Jauch in order to secure a place in the major show on Thursday, where they will once again have the opportunity to claim the largest prize in "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" history - 3 million euros. Unforeseen circumstances may arise. Who will traverse the path to the grand victory?

20:15, ZDFneo, Wilsberg: Tearful Street, Crime Drama

When high school student Emelie Boll (Annika Schrumpf) vanishes, various speculations about the missing person case and potential suspects surge online under the hashtag #whereistemelie. Initially, the internet mob concentrates on Ekki Talkötter (Oliver Korittke) as he was last seen giving Emelie a ride in his vehicle the previous night. Despite Wilsberg's (Leonard Lansink) conviction of Ekki's innocence, the atmosphere intensifies, as the Horsthauser Landweg, also known as the "Tearful Street," has witnessed two women kidnapped and murdered within a span of two days in the past.

