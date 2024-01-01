Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsfinancessteerbed taxdehogahanoverhospitality industryspringlower saxonyhotel and restaurant association

Guests have to pay bed tax in Hanover

Bed tax already has to be paid in some places - now also in Lower Saxony's state capital. One association is critical.

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
A room key hangs in the door lock in a guest house. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A room key hangs in the door lock in a guest house. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Hospitality industry - Guests have to pay bed tax in Hanover

From the beginning of the new year, guests in Hanover will have to pay a bed tax. According to the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga) in Hanover, this tax will be at least 50 cents, but usually around five euros, as the association announced. The association criticized the additional costs for guests and the bureaucratic burden for hoteliers.

The state capital of Lower Saxony, Hanover, had decided to introduce a bed tax due to high debts and a tight financial situation. The council passed a resolution to this effect in spring last year.

At the time, the city said that the tax would raise around ten million euros. A treasurer said in the spring that the new tax was also intended to help promote Hanover as a convention and tourism location - 30 percent of the tax revenue was to be used for this purpose.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Family dispute escalates: firearms used

Two people were injured in a street brawl on New Year's Eve in Gelsenkirchen. The police suspect a family dispute as the background. Shots were also fired, presumably with a blank and a sharp weapon. One of the two injured people suffered a gunshot wound, the police reported on Monday. There...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Cardinal Reinhard Marx holds a Christmas mass in the cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Marx calls for commitment to democracy

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich has called on people to stand up for democracy at the turn of the year. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising said in a statement that he was entering the new year "with great concern". On the one hand, there are wars "on our doorstep", but also the danger posed...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
Members Public
An emergency vehicle of the fire department. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Several car fires: police suspect arson

Several car-sharing cars caught fire on New Year's Eve in Berlin. The police suspect arson, as they announced on Monday. In Berlin-Neukölln, the front wheels of two rental cars caught fire late on Sunday evening. Residents had previously noticed two unknown persons who had allegedly tampered...

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

22-year-old dies when a ball bomb is detonated

A 22-year-old man was killed in Boxberg in eastern Saxony when a banned ball bomb was detonated. The young man suffered such serious injuries in the explosion on New Year's Eve that he died at the scene of the accident despite rescue attempts, a spokesman for the Görlitz police department...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public