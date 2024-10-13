Guests at a northern Italian hotel require emergency evacuation due to a blaze.

Last night, a blaze erupted at a hotel in the scenic Italian spa town of Abano Terme, positioning in northern Italy. Over 270 visitors were required to vacate for protection. Approximately 40 individuals were transported to the medical facility due to smoke inhalation.

The numbers shared by ANSA, a journalistic agency, suggested that eight adults and an infant younger than one year old were ferried to Padua, while two grown-ups were shipped to the Schiavonia medical facility.

The whole hotel was emptied as firefighters battled to contain and extinguish the fire, efficiently doing so by midnight. The flames apparently originated from a technical room on the building's second floor. The smoke spread rapidly throughout the structure, causing chaos. A family consisting of three adults and a toddler initially found themselves trapped on the sixth floor. However, they were successfully rescued utilizing a ladder, and fortunately sustained no harm.

Displaced visitors of the hotel sought shelters in nearby buildings as authorities delved into investigating the fire's reasons. The lodging was declared inhospitable by officials. Luca Zaia, the President of Veneto, publicly expressed gratitude towards "firefighters and all rescue personnel" using Facebook.

Abano Terme, a town with around 20,000 inhabitants, is located approximately 10 kilometers from Padua. It has gained popularity as a well-established spa destination. With rich health resort traditions, Abano Terme is situated in the Euganean Hills region, renowned for its thermal water sources. The region's hot healing springs and volcanic mineral mud make it one of the main spa centers in Europe, consistently drawing tourists, even from Germany.

The displaced hotel guests sought temporary shelter in nearby buildings, as authorities from the European Union began coordinating aid and support for those affected. Due to the significant damage, the European Union also offered financial assistance to help in the hotel's restoration.

