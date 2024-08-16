- Guest list for August edition announced

Giovanni Zarrella (46) is back with a mixed bag of artists. On August 24 at 20:15, he'll once again present his "Giovanni Zarrella Show". The ZDF has now revealed the full guest list for the Saturday night show. Alongside classic schlager greats like Marianne Rosenberg, Andreas Gabalier, or Nino de Angelo, you'll find Pietro Lombardi (32) and Shirin David (29).

Shirin David - Currently Germany's Most Successful Solo Artist

Shirin David might seem out of place in the show, as her music is more rap than schlager. But with her new song "Bauch Beine Po", she's just scored her seventh number one hit, breaking a chart record and making her the current most successful solo artist in Germany.

There will also be TV premieres from Lombardi and Andrea Berg, as well as Roland Kaiser and Maite Kelly, who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their duet "Why didn't you say no". Also joining the party are Sonia Liebing, Marina Marx, Ramon Roselly, cult star Olaf der Flipper, and newcomer Jenice.

Party singer Vincent Gross (27) will be making his first appearance at the "Giovanni Zarrella Show", along with duo Neonlight feat. DJ Herzbeat, to get the crowd going. Bodo Wartke (47) will team up with host Zarrella to tackle a version of his tongue twister rap and worldwide internet phenomenon "Barbara's rhubarb".

Lou Bega and Alphaville Celebrate Anniversaries

Besides "Why didn't you say no", there are more anniversaries to celebrate. Lou Bega (49) will perform his hit "Mambo No. 5", which has been a playlist staple for 25 years. The band Alphaville will celebrate their 50th anniversary with their biggest hits "Big in Japan" and "Forever Young".

