Gruber on accusations of racism: No sense of injustice

Cabaret artist Monika Gruber has rejected accusations of racism in connection with her new book and justified the controversial passage as satire in a newspaper interview. "I think I was still relatively harmless in view of the fact that this lady would prefer to push everyone who calls knitting their hobby into the right-wing corner per se, so I have no sense of injustice in this case," Gruber told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper. "Or as Bruno Jonas would say: Yes, where are we!"

In her book "Willkommen im falschen Film" (Welcome to the wrong movie), Gruber takes a swipe at a user of Platform X (formerly Twitter) who had warned: "Right-wing extremist women are currently also actively infiltrating the textile hobby scene (e.g. on the subject of knitting). Please take an active interest in who is offering what and who is making offers." According to the book, this is nonsense and the blogger Roma Maria Mukherjee is a guardian of virtue. What a woman with this name is doing in the textile hobby scene is a mystery; Gruber "would rather have placed her in tantric Shakra gymnastics or a vegan primal scream seminar".

Mukherjee then made it public that she found this passage offensive, racist and defamatory - and received a lot of encouragement. Mukherjee, who works as a practice manager in the healthcare sector and was confronted with hate messages in the course of the debate, also criticized the use of her full name, which came as a complete surprise to her.

In response, the publishing house Piper-Verlag emphasized that it did not want to offend anyone personally and wanted to discuss with Gruber and co-author Andreas Hock how the passage could be changed in the audio and e-book as well as in the printed book. The 52-year-old Gruber, however, emphasized in the"Augsburger Allgemeine" that the accusations were "without foundation". She is calmly looking forward to a legal dispute. "Anyone who makes public statements on social issues must also accept that these statements are then treated satirically."

