- Growing employment numbers in the northern defense sector

Last year, the defense sector in Schleswig-Holstein employeed a record-breaking 8,346 individuals. This news was shared by Dieter Hanel, head of the Defense Technology Working Group in Schleswig-Holstein, during a presentation in Kiel. The annual report for 2024, which includes the 2023 figures, was also unveiled. According to Hanel, the current employment figure represents a 9% surge compared to 2022, and a 70% boost since 2010.

However, the growth in employment across different sections of the defense sector varied significantly in 2022. For instance, the land systems industry saw a 14% growth, while naval shipbuilding experienced a 6% rise. Furthermore, Hanel noted that the defense sector in Kiel has a significant economic impact, with a 14% increase in employment compared to 2022, resulting in around 6,200 employees.

The estimated turnover for the defense sector in 2023 ranges between 1.5 and 2 billion euros. This positive economic growth is primarily attributed to the conflict in Ukraine and long-term contracts, a significant portion of which are international. The 100 billion euro special fund for the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) has had a minimal impact.

Germany to meet NATO's 2% defense spending target in 2024

In 2024, as per NATO's data, Germany's defense expenditures are expected to represent 2.12% of its GDP, marking the first time since 2014 that the 2% target will be met. Nonetheless, Germany ranks 15th among NATO countries in terms of defense spending.

Simultaneously, the Bundeswehr continues to grapple with substantial equipment shortages necessary for transitioning towards territorial or alliance defense, or for global deployments. Furthermore, the budget and the special fund allocated for defense in the near future will not be sufficient to bridge this gap in the long term.

Areas for political intervention

Despite the positive economic growth, the defense sector advocates for political intervention in several areas. For instance, the Defense Technology Working Group suggests a comprehensive overhaul of the Bundeswehr's procurement system, including simplified tenders and expedited processes. Additionally, EU procurement rules and certification requirements should be streamlined.

Furthermore, regulations that assess companies based on sustainability criteria should be abolished. These regulations label defense and the defense industry as "unsustainable" and "socially harmful," making it challenging for companies to secure funding from financial markets. "Through addressing these identified areas for political intervention, defense technology will continue to significantly contribute to our nation's and our allies' security in the future," said Hanel.

The current positive economic growth in the defense sector, as highlighted by Dieter Hanel, has led to a significant boost in employment, with the sector in Kiel alone employing around 6,200 individuals, a 14% increase from 2022. This economic growth is not only benefiting Germany but also helping the country meet its defense spending target, as it is expected to represent 2.12% of the GDP in 2024, according to NATO's data.

Despite this growth, the defense sector in Germany faces challenges, such as substantial equipment shortages and insufficient budget for long-term transitions. To address these issues, the Defense Technology Working Group advocates for political intervention in areas like simplifying tenders, streamlining EU procurement rules, and abolishing regulations that label the defense industry as "unsustainable" or "socially harmful."

Read also: