Group sets off pyrotechnics and sets garbage can on fire

A group of around 20 people allegedly set off unauthorized pyrotechnics and went on the rampage in Berlin-Kreuzberg. According to police reports on Saturday, the group consisted of teenagers and young people who set off fireworks several times on Friedrichstraße near Mehringplatz on Friday evening. A 14-year-old and other members of the group also threw two garbage cans and a shopping cart down the stairs to Hallesches Tor subway station. According to the police, there were no people on the stairs at the time.

According to the information, a previously unknown perpetrator set fire to garbage lying on the street and another garbage can. The 14-year-old then pushed the garbage can under a Christmas tree standing in the square. When the officers arrived on the scene, the perpetrators fled.

During his escape, the 14-year-old stopped in a doorway and threw a chair at one of the police officers. He then confronted him in an attack position. The teenager finally resisted and was arrested. He suffered abrasions to his face.

During the arrest, a group of people had harassed the police. They had therefore repeatedly asked them to keep their distance. Meanwhile, passers-by pulled the burning garbage can away from the Christmas tree and, according to the police, prevented greater damage. The group is now being investigated for breach of the peace.

