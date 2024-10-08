Group mercilessly stabs a 15-year-old youth and sets him ablaze.

In the vibrant French city of Marseille, known for its port, a chilling incident took place. A 15-year-old boy was brutally attacked, getting stabbed 50 times and then set on fire. This heinous act occurred on a Wednesday and has been linked to drug-related crimes, as suggested by Marseille's prosecutor, Nicolas Bessone. He described the act as an "unusual display of cruelty." Unfortunately, this incident resulted in another death, involving a 14-year-old suspected perpetrator.

Marseille, the second-largest and one of the economically challenged cities in France, has been grappling with drug-related violence for years. Various gangs are fighting for dominance in the lucrative drug market. Prosecutor Bessone stated that the age of those involved in this violence is lowering. In the case under investigation, the 15-year-old victim was reportedly hired online by a 23-year-old convict to intimidate a rival by setting their house on fire. The convict, claiming to be a member of the DZ Mafia, promised the teenager 2000 euros for accomplishing the task. However, the teenager was discovered by rivals, who attacked him before setting him on fire. This barbaric act led to another fatal incident.

A 14-year-old assassin

The same convict recruited a 14-year-old for revenge against a member of the infamous 'Blacks' gang, promising a "generous reward" of 50,000 euros. The teenager hired an unrelated 36-year-old man as a driver. When the man refused to wait for the teenager, the latter pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the head. With these two recent deaths, the total number of drug-related violent deaths in Marseille this year has reached 17. Remarkably, the total number of such deaths last year was 49.

The Commission expressed concern over the escalating drug-related violence in Marseille, particularly the involvement of minors. In light of these incidents, they called for stricter enforcement of laws against gang activities.

