- Group engages in a quarrel – knife aimed at the Virgin's Lofty Spire

On a fracas involving around thirty individuals on Hamburg's Jungfernstieg last Thursday night, two individuals ended up being hurt. Both were admitted to a hospital, as confirmed by a police representative to the press.

A 24-year-old sustained knife wounds. The extent of the damage initially remained unclear. The other person only endured minor injuries. Regrettably, the police were unable to share details about the origin of the altercation.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital by the responding police officers. Law enforcement agencies are increasing their patrols in the area due to the incident.

