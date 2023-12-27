Police operation - Group brawl at "Christmas party"

There was a brawl involving several people at a party in a community hall in Münchweiler in the Donnersberg district. One person suffered massive facial injuries on Tuesday night, the police announced on Wednesday. They are investigating for dangerous bodily harm.

The altercation at the so-called Christmas party initially began in the community hall and continued outside after the security service intervened. According to the police, they established the personal details of 19 people, including three suspects and seven injured parties.

Source: www.stern.de