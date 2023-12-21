Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewschurchfiresgerman press agencypublic prosecutor's officeartdresdencity churchgroßröhrsdorfgörlitzcriminalitybautzensaxony

Grossröhrsdorf town church fire: suspect charged

A good four and a half months after the devastating fire in the town church of Großröhrsdorf to the east of Dresden, the public prosecutor's office in Bautzen has brought charges against the suspect. A spokesperson for the Görlitz public prosecutor's office told the German Press Agency that the...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
View of the ruins of the town church. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
View of the ruins of the town church. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Public prosecutor's office - Grossröhrsdorf town church fire: suspect charged

A good four and a half months after the devastating fire in the town church of Großröhrsdorf to the east of Dresden, the public prosecutor's office in Bautzen has brought charges against the suspect. A spokesperson for the Görlitz public prosecutor's office told the German Press Agency that the case concerns serious arson. The district court in Görlitz is deciding whether to admit the charges and the case is expected to be heard in one of the external chambers in Bautzen at the beginning of 2024 - the small town of Großröhrsdorf in eastern Saxony is located in this district.

The now 41-year-old from a town in the area is accused of deliberately setting fire to the church on the night of August 4. He had thrown a bottle filled with petrol through a window, "he was not in the church", said the public prosecutor. So far there is only speculation about the motive, the accused said nothing about it. "He only knows himself what he was thinking." The authorities are not giving any details about the background to his actions, as this is also the subject of the court hearing.

The 18th century Protestant church is badly damaged and largely burnt out. The suspect was caught a week after the crime and has been in custody ever since. He had confessed to the crime. Investigators assume that the father of the family was in a difficult personal situation and, according to reports at the time, was also at odds with the church. As the late baroque building had been relatively recently renovated, the damage caused is "at least six figures" according to the prosecution, as the public prosecutor said.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneß stands in the stadium before the game. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Python and fish die after breaking into gazebo

A burglary in a garden shed in Cottbus has cost the life of a king python and several fish. The unknown perpetrators probably destroyed an aquarium with fish during the break-in on Wednesday night, the southern police department reported on Thursday. "The fish died, as did a king python kept in...

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public
Potatoes and other fruit and vegetables are on sale at a market stall on Rotkreuzplatz. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Above-average potato harvest in Brandenburg

The potato harvest in Brandenburg was significantly larger this year than in 2022. 351,300 tons of potatoes were harvested this year, according to the Berlin-Brandenburg State Statistical Office on Thursday. This is 57,900 tons more than in the previous year - despite a smaller area under...

 and  James Williams
Members Public