- Gröner Construction Enterprise has rejected the proposed bankruptcy proceedings.

Businessman Christoph Groener dodges bankruptcy petition for his main company, Groener Group GmbH. According to the Leipzig Local Court's court notices, the temporary bankruptcy administration was revoked by a vote on Tuesday. The reason for the creditor's bankruptcy petition was said to be unpaid health insurance premiums.

Groener assured he'd pay off all due amounts, thereby wrapping up the issue. "In the construction sector, late payments are common, but it doesn't automatically lead to bankruptcy," he clarified.

Recently, temporary bankruptcy proceedings were also initiated for the assets of three subsidiary companies under Groener's corporate umbrella. These were CG Building Technology GmbH, CG Renovation GmbH, and CG Concrete Construction GmbH. As of now, the Leipzig Local Court hasn't released any fresh details about these proceedings.

Despite the temporary bankruptcy proceedings for some subsidiary companies, Groener remains optimistic about the future of his main company's construction projects, aiming to maintain a strong presence in the industry. The ongoing construction projects under Groener Group GmbH are expected to contribute significantly to the company's financial recovery.

