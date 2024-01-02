Skip to content
Grinding ferry between Kosel and Brodersby interrupts traffic

The ferry between Kosel (Schwansen) and Brodersby (Angeln) will suspend its service from Wednesday until probably the end of January. The reason for this is the changeover to the new solar-powered "Missunde III" grinding ferry, as a spokesperson for the State Agency for Coastal Protection,...

The ferry between Kosel (Schwansen) and Brodersby (Angeln) will suspend its service from Wednesday until probably the end of January. The reason for this is the changeover to the new solar-powered "Missunde III" grinding ferry, as a spokesperson for the State Agency for Coastal Protection, National Park and Marine Conservation said on Tuesday. Initially, preliminary work is planned on the two jetties. The main work is scheduled to begin on January 8. The "Missunde III" is currently moored in the port of Kappeln. It was built in Saxony-Anhalt.

The "Missunde III" is powered by batteries and solar energy. The ferry, which cost around 3.3 million euros, is quieter, emission-free and significantly larger than its predecessor, which went into service in 2003. For the first time, coaches and agricultural vehicles can now also cross the Schlei. Its predecessor, the "Missunde II", carried up to 120,000 vehicles and 50,000 bicycles a year.

