Iceland - Grindavík residents can celebrate Christmas at home

A few days after the spectacular volcanic eruption in Iceland, the residents of the evacuated village of Grindavík can now return to their homes overnight. They can also celebrate Christmas there, as the Icelandic broadcaster RÚV reported on Friday evening, citing the police.

The risk is justifiable, said local police chief Úlfar Lúðvíksson. However, he doubted that many people would spend the holidays there.

The Icelandic Civil Defense had previously announced that the public safety level would be lowered from emergency to danger level. RÚV's live streams also showed no more glowing red lava in the snow-covered area at the time. However, the Icelandic Meteorological Office still considered it premature to declare the eruption over.

The volcanic eruption began late Monday evening on the Reykjanes peninsula southwest of the capital Reykjavik. It was the fourth on the peninsula in three years. The lava gushed out of a kilometer-long fissure in the earth. The intensity of the eruption continued to decrease over the course of the week. Since Thursday, the inhabitants of Grindavík, a few kilometers south of the lava field, have been allowed back into their homes, at least during the day.

Source: www.stern.de