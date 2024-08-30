- Grieving in New Zealand: Passing of Maori Monarch Tuheitia

Just a few days following the 18th anniversary of his coronation, Māori King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero passed away in New Zealand at the age of 69. He had recently undergone heart surgery and reportedly passed away tranquilly in his sleep, surrounded by his family at the hospital, as stated by his office.

Tuheitia played the role of the seventh Māori king since the "Kiingitanga" (Māori King Movement) was established in 1958 with the intention of uniting the Māori population under a single ruler. Although the Māori kings don't wield any governmental power, they significantly contribute to the nation's symbolic and cultural unity. Currently, there are approximately 900,000 Māori residing in New Zealand, accounting for about 17% of the population.

Mourning King Charles

The statement continued, "The passing of a leader. May harmony prevail," expressing sympathy for the late monarch. The Ministry of Culture announced that flags will be flown at half-mast on all public buildings as a sign of extreme mourning and respect. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon spoke of the late king's "unwavering determination," leaving an "lasting impression" on New Zealand.

British King Charles too expressed his "deep regret" upon the Māori king's demise in the Commonwealth country. "I had the opportunity to know Kiingi Tuheitia for quite some time," he penned down in a message. The monarch was highly committed to fostering a prosperous future for the Māori and New Zealand based on culture, traditions, and healing, "all of which he achieved with wisdom and compassion." Tuheitia made an appearance at Charles' coronation in London last September 2022.

Eternal Resting Place on Sacred Mountain

Following his death in 2006 after the demise of his mother, Tuheitia assumed the throne. His body will be kept on display at his residence for several days before being transferred to his final resting place at the sacred Taupiri Mountain, located about 100 kilometers south of Auckland on the North Island of New Zealand. This mountaintop holds vast spiritual significance, and its lower slopes are traditionally used as burial grounds.

Historically, tens of thousands attend such funeral ceremonies, and notable figures from the Pacific region are anticipated to pay their respects. At this moment, it remains unclear who will rise to the throne after Tuheitia.

Tuheitia's family, surrounded by grief, expressed their love for the late king, saying, "I love you, Tuheitia. Your reign and legacy will always be cherished." In his final moments, the Māori people showed their enduring support, with whispers of "Kia ora, kiingi" (Goodbye, king) echoing throughout the hospital.

Read also: