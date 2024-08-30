- Grief in New Zealand: The Maori Monarch Tuheitia has Passed Away

New Zealand's Māori leader, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, has passed away. It happened shortly after the 18th anniversary of his coronation, with him passing peacefully in a hospital surrounded by his family following a recent heart operation, as per his office's announcement. Tuheitia was 69 years old. His health had been declining for years, with issues like diabetes taking a toll.

Tuheitia served as the seventh Māori King, following the establishment of the "Kiingitanga" (Māori King Movement) in 1958, which aimed to unite the indigenous population under a single ruler. He ascended the throne after the demise of his mother Te Arikinui, Dame Te Atairangikaahu, who had reigned for 40 years, in 2006.

From a political standpoint, Māori Kings hold no official power, yet they play a substantial symbolic and cultural role in binding various Māori tribes together and exerting national impact. Their main focus is on safeguarding and safeguarding the rights of the indigenous population. Currently, there are approximately 900,000 Māori in New Zealand, making up over 17% of the population.

The statement read, "Farewell, a chief has departed." The Ministry of Culture and Heritage announced that flags on all public buildings would be flown at half-mast "as a mark of deepest mourning and respect." Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he would always remember the king's "unwavering commitment." He left an indelible mark on New Zealand.

British King Charles also conveyed his "deep sadness" at the deceased monarch's passing in the Commonwealth country. "I had the pleasure of knowing Kiingi Tuheitia for many years," he wrote in a message. The monarch was deeply invested in building a prosperous future for Māori and New Zealand, "which he accomplished with wisdom and compassion." Tuheitia also attended Charles' coronation in London in May 2023.

Final resting place on sacred mountain

Tuheitia's body will be displayed in his residence for several days before being moved to his final resting place at the sacred Taupiri Mountain, about 100 kilometers south of Auckland on New Zealand's North Island. He will be laid to rest beside his mother. Sources suggest the funeral will likely take place next Thursday. The mountain carries profound spiritual significance, with its lower slopes used as burial grounds.

Traditionally, tens of thousands of people attend such funerals. Notable figures from across the Pacific are also expected to pay their respects. Tuheitia's successor has yet to be named. He leaves behind his wife and two sons and a daughter. The Māori kingship is not hereditary. A new monarch is typically chosen by the leaders of the tribes associated with the Kiingitanga on the day of the burial.

Despite the majority of Māori leading a primarily Western lifestyle today, they have successfully preserved many of their traditions and customs. For instance, "Ta moko," traditional facial tattoos, are widely recognized. Additionally, the New Zealand rugby national team's intimidating, ritual dance "Haka," performed before every game, has also gained fame. Politically, the Māori are represented by the Māori Party, which holds several seats in Parliament. However, many Māori continue to face disadvantages and live in poverty.

