 Lauren Adams
3 min read
Meredith Gaudreau, the deceased spouse of Johnny Gaudreau, steps onto the ice during a commemoration event for the former Columbus Blue Jackets athlete

Before the Columbus Blue Jackets' home opener against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night, they held a ceremony to commemorate and pay tribute to a duo of brothers whose untimely demises have left an indelible mark on numerous individuals.

The raw feelings of grief are still palpable following the devastating incident on August 29, when a supposedly intoxicated motorist collided with and claimed the lives of Blue Jackets standout Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew, as they cycled together the evening before Kate's wedding.

During the pregame warm-ups, both the Blue Jackets and the Panthers wore No. 13 jerseys honoring Gaudreau.

Many close friends and family members of the Gaudreaus were present, with Johnny Gaudreau's widow Meredith, accompanied by her brother Eddie, carrying John and Noa, his children, onto the ice.

As Meredith fought back tears, a banner bearing Gaudreau's number 13 and "1993-2024" was unveiled. The Gaudreau family members embraced one another in the bench area as the banner was hoisted to the rafters.

The audience then erupted in a "Johnny Hockey" chant, a nod to Gaudreau's nickname as a left winger.

The puck drop was delayed to honor Gaudreau's memory, with the empty spot on the ice representing his absence. The puck was eventually tapped to his vacant position, and the clock ran for 13 seconds before an official retrieved it, initiating the game.

In advance of the event, Meredith Gaudreau recorded a message for the guests, expressing her gratitude for their support.

"Hey, fifth line, I want to thank you all for your support throughout this challenging time. Your outpouring of affection has been a tremendous help to our family," she said.

"As the team gets prepared for the game warm-up, I don't want anyone to feel sadness. I want you all to be motivated by the life that John lived. Always prioritize your family first, and when it comes time to drop the puck, let's cherish the sport that John loved. Thank you, and let's go, Jackets."

The two wives are expecting children.

During her husband's funeral eulogy in early September, Meredith revealed that she was 9 weeks pregnant with their third child.

"In only three years of marriage, we've built a family of five. It sounds impossible, yet I see it as a profound blessing," she said on September 10.

"How lucky am I to embrace the responsibility of mothering John's three children?"

Meanwhile, Matthew's wife, Madeline Gaudreau, is expecting their first child, a boy, this coming month.

Madeline recently shared photos and videos on social media from the boy's shower, expressing her gratitude and love for her family and friends.

"Hug your loved ones, appreciate your time on earth, be thankful, help others, maintain a positive attitude, practice humility, do what is right, and be kind. It truly makes a difference in your own life and the lives of those around you. BE A GOOD PERSON, as Matt and John exemplified," Madeline Gaudreau wrote on Instagram.

Sadly, Matthew should have taken to the ice on Tuesday night, marking his 11th NHL season and third year with the Jackets.

Instead, his No. 13 jersey was displayed prominently throughout the arena, with the team distributing patches featuring his famous number 31 to each attendee.

The team also chose a special time of 7:13 p.m. ET for the puck drop, a poignant tribute to the late NHL All-Star.

The tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, both avid sports enthusiasts and former Blue Jackets players, has left a significant void in the world of hockey.

Despite their absence, the spirit of sport continues to unite their family and friends, with the Blue Jackets paying tribute to Johnny Gaudreau by wearing his No. 13 during pregame warm-ups.

