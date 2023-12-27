Energy - Grid agency expects electricity prices to remain high

The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, expects electricity prices for consumers to remain high. "Wholesale prices for electricity have fallen significantly compared to 2022. Nevertheless, the price level is higher than before the Russian war of aggression. This will not change any time soon," Müller told the Rheinische Post newspaper. "The era of cheap energy is over, at least as long as we continue to consume large quantities of conventionally generated energy."

The head of the authority defended the cost-cutting decisions of the traffic light coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP, which will cut subsidies for grid fees in 2024: "That was a difficult decision for the federal government. Unfortunately, you can't save money without it having an impact. In this respect, I can understand the decision." The elimination of the planned subsidy of 5.5 billion euros will mean that an average four-person household will pay 120 euros more in grid fees per year. Müller assumes that the grid operators will quickly pass this on to customers: "Sooner or later, the costs will be passed on to all consumers, regardless of when the changes are implemented."

Source: www.stern.de