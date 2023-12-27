Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewswholesale pricefederal network agencyklaus müllerenergygermanydüsseldorfpricesnetwork agencyrheinische postelectricity priceelectricityConsumerselectricity prices

Grid agency expects electricity prices to remain high

Wholesale prices for electricity are significantly cheaper than in 2022, but electricity prices remain high for consumers. And "this will not change any time soon", says grid agency boss Müller.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
1 min read
Electricity pylons in a field. "The era of cheap energy is over," says grid agency boss Müller.....aussiedlerbote.de
Electricity pylons in a field. "The era of cheap energy is over," says grid agency boss Müller. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Energy - Grid agency expects electricity prices to remain high

The President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, expects electricity prices for consumers to remain high. "Wholesale prices for electricity have fallen significantly compared to 2022. Nevertheless, the price level is higher than before the Russian war of aggression. This will not change any time soon," Müller told the Rheinische Post newspaper. "The era of cheap energy is over, at least as long as we continue to consume large quantities of conventionally generated energy."

The head of the authority defended the cost-cutting decisions of the traffic light coalition of the SPD, Greens and FDP, which will cut subsidies for grid fees in 2024: "That was a difficult decision for the federal government. Unfortunately, you can't save money without it having an impact. In this respect, I can understand the decision." The elimination of the planned subsidy of 5.5 billion euros will mean that an average four-person household will pay 120 euros more in grid fees per year. Müller assumes that the grid operators will quickly pass this on to customers: "Sooner or later, the costs will be passed on to all consumers, regardless of when the changes are implemented."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax stable after the holidays

The German stock market was very quiet after Christmas. The Dax ended trading on Wednesday with a gain of 0.21% and closed at 16,742.07 points. The leading index thus remained within touching distance of the record high of just over 17,000 points reached almost two weeks ago.

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public

Latest

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax stable after the holidays

The German stock market was very quiet after Christmas. The Dax ended trading on Wednesday with a gain of 0.21% and closed at 16,742.07 points. The leading index thus remained within touching distance of the record high of just over 17,000 points reached almost two weeks ago.

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public