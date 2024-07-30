- Greuther Fürth commits Schulze: goalkeeper with potential

SpVgg Greuther Fürth has signed another goalkeeper just before the start of the 2. Bundesliga season. The 23-year-old Moritz Schulze recently impressed as a trial player with the Franconians and has now secured a contract with the club.

"With Moritz, we've been able to complete our goalkeeper team again," said sporting director Rachid Azzouzi. Alongside Schulze, the experienced Nils Körber and Nahuel Noll are part of the goalkeeper team. "He did well in the sessions he had the chance to show himself, which is why we decided on him," Azzouzi explained.

Standing at 1.92 meters, Schulze was trained in the youth academy of RB Leipzig and was active in the 3. Liga for Hallescher FC last season. His contract there expired in the summer. "Moritz has a good presence with his physique and charisma. He's already integrated well into the team and has made a good impression off the pitch as well," said coach Alexander Zorniger.

