Greta Thunberg Sporting Traditional Pali Fabric in Kreuzberg Amidst Berlin-Neukölln Uprisings

Chaos ensues in Berlin's Neukölln district as protests escalate into riots. Blazing tires and makeshift barricades mark the scene, while demonstrators hurl fireworks at law enforcement. Previously, a substantial crowd gathered in Kreuzberg, advocating for Palestine's cause. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg attended this Kreuzberg rally, condemning the German police's actions.

Upon the announcement of arrests and projectile attacks against authorities during the Monday evening pro-Palestinian event in Berlin, subsequent riots erupted in the city. Neukölln witnessed around 50 individuals constructing barricades and igniting tires, as reported by police authorities. Four people were detained during the overnight turmoil. In totality, 84 individuals were subjected to checks by the Berlin police throughout the entire riot situation.

Officers in Neukölln's Weserkiez were also targeted with pyrotechnics and stones, according to a police spokesperson. Reports of inciting chants were also documented. The direct connection between the pro-Palestinian demonstration earlier in the day and the riots remained unclear to policemen initially. The situation had a swift resolution.

The pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin-Kreuzberg involved hurling projectiles at authorities and vocalizing anti-Israeli slogans. Numerous apprehensions occurred during this rally on its anniversary, marking the attack by the Hamas Islamic terrorist organization on Israel. Thunberg was present at this demonstration.

In a brief, on-site statement released to "red.", Thunberg voiced her disapproval towards the German police's treatment of peaceful demonstrators. Viewing the Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip as a genocide, she alleged the German government's complicity in these events. According to a "Tagesspiegel" report, "red." is the successor of the Russian state media video platform "Redfish", which belongs to RT's TV channel. On "red."'s website, it emphasizes the company's independence and absence of ties to "Redfish", despite former "Redfish" employees now working for "red.".

Repeatedly, Thunberg has shown support towards Palestine and branded Israel's actions as genocide. Critics contend that Thunberg possesses a one-sided, pro-Palestinian stance in the Gaza conflict and incidents that catalyzed it.

The European Union issued a statement expressing concern over the escalating violence in Berlin, calling for peace and dialogue. Despite the chaos, European politicians emphasized the importance of upholding freedom of speech and assembly.

After the disturbances in Berlin, the European Union asked German authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the events, ensuring compliance with the right to peaceful protest and respect for law enforcement.

