Soccer - Greifswald honors Kroos - Hundreds of people form "Toni"

The inhabitants of the city Greifswald paid tribute to Toni Kroos with a special action on the occasion of his professional football career ending. Hundreds of people gathered on the market square of the birthplace of the 2014 Football World Cup winner and formed the name "Toni" together. They wore white and pink DFB jerseys or T-shirts.

On the market square, a joyful mood prevailed under summer temperatures. "We are incredibly happy that we have a son of our city who is known all over the world and is also an example for many people," said the mayor of Greifswald, Stefan Fassbinder (Greens).

The 34-year-old Kroos had announced his retirement from football with the elimination of the German national team from the European Championship against Spain on Friday evening. "I think he made it at a good time - of course we would have been happy if the EM title had come out. That would have been the crowning achievement," said Fassbinder.

Kroos had played in his youth for Greifswalder SC and Hansa Rostock. At the age of 17, he joined FC Bayern Munchen and started his brilliant career. Lastly, the midfielder played for ten years at Real Madrid.

