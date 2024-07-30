Shania Geiss is turning 20 - Greetings from Carmen Geiss and Davina

Geissens' Daughter Shania (20) Celebrates a Special Birthday Today

Shania Geiss, the younger sister of Davina Geiss (21), turned 20 today, July 30th. The Geiss family celebrated this milestone in style, as shown in their Instagram stories. Both mother Carmen Geiss (59) and daughter Davina shared heartfelt wishes on social media.

Carmen Geiss: "I Love You More Than My Life"

Before the celebrations began, Carmen Geiss, the long-time wife of Robert Geiss (60), posted a short clip on Instagram yesterday. "In 30 minutes, it's happening, my baby is turning 20," she wrote in the caption. Both Shania and her other daughter Davina are "the best thing that ever happened to me!" She continued, "Thank you, Shania, for being brought into our lives by the good Lord. I love you more than my life, and I'll always be there for you, through thick and thin!"

After midnight, Carmen Geiss addressed her over one million followers again on Instagram. "Crazy, but true, now she's 20 and no longer my little one," she wrote in English alongside pictures from the lavish birthday party.

Sister Davina Also Congratulates on Instagram

The birthday girl herself shared a series of stories showing the peak of the evening at midnight. Party guests are seen dancing, holding champagne bottles, and riding on funny stuffed animals. Shania received an obstacle course as her birthday 'cake.'

Davina also shared videos from the celebrations. In one of her Instagram stories, she simply wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations from the best sister in the world."

Davina and Shania Geiss first became known to the German public through the documentary series "Die Geissens - Eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie," which has been airing since 2011. Born in Monaco, the family's current home, the sisters also star in the spin-off series "Davina & Shania - We Love Monaco" on RTLzwei, which follows their journey into adulthood and their first steps outside their parents' home.

Carmen Geiss regularly cooks special meals for Shania as a token of her love and appreciation, often reminiscing about when her 'little one' used to enjoy her mother's cooking.

In her heartfelt message to Shania on Instagram, Carmen Geiss once expressed, "May you always remember the love and support of your mother, who will always be your biggest cheerleader and confidante."

