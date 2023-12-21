Parties - Greens contest state elections with dual leadership

A dual leadership is to secure the Greens' re-entry into the state parliament in Thuringia in next year's state elections. Member of the state parliament Madeleine Henfling and Environment Minister Bernhard Stengele want to stand as top candidates for the election on September 1, the state executive of the Greens announced in Erfurt on Thursday.

The state list of the Greens, which has been the governing party in Thuringia since 2014, is to be elected in Jena at the beginning of February 2024. In election polls this year, the figures for the Greens fluctuated around five percent. A return to the Thuringian state parliament is therefore not a foregone conclusion.

Henfling, 40, is currently Vice President of the state parliament and is responsible for domestic policy issues and security policy in her parliamentary group. Stengele has been Minister for the Environment and Energy in Thuringia since February of this year and was previously state spokesman for his party. He previously worked for several years as an acting director at the Theater Altenburg Gera.

State spokespersons Ann-Sophie Bohm and Max Reschke supported the duo's candidacy. Both are established and have been working for Thuringia for years with passion and expertise, they explained. Henfling and Stengele stand for core Green issues in the areas of democracy, civil rights, digitalization and the fight against the right, as well as in the areas of climate, nature and environmental protection, renewable energies and a climate-neutral economy.

At a state Green Party delegates' conference from 2 to 4 February 2024 in Jena, not only will the list of candidates be elected, the Greens also want to adopt a state parliament election manifesto.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de