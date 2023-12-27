Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsinvestmentsgreengermanyininvestmentfloodingadditionalflood protectionalliance 90/the greenstherheinische postrainfalldemand

Greens call for additional investment in flood protection

In view of the current flooding in Germany caused by persistent rainfall, the Greens have called for additional investment in flood protection. "Where cities are right next to the water, we need additional investment in technical flood protection such as dykes and retention basins," said...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
Floods in Essen.aussiedlerbote.de
Floods in Essen.aussiedlerbote.de

Greens call for additional investment in flood protection

In Germany, too, "floods and inundations are becoming more frequent and more severe", said the Green politician. "So far, we are not yet sufficiently prepared for such consequences of the climate crisis." Nature itself and healthy floodplains would be the best way to help.

"As the German government, we have launched the billion-euro Natural Climate Protection Action Program to develop natural flood barriers such as floodplains, forests and moors on a large scale," Gesenhues told the Rheinische Post newspaper. In addition, the Bundestag passed the first German climate adaptation law a few weeks ago. "It obliges the federal government, municipalities and federal states to do more for flood prevention."

fs/

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Lee Sun-kyun.aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Report: "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead

The South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known from the Oscar-winning social satire "Parasite", is dead according to a media report. The actor's body was found in a vehicle in a park in the capital Seoul, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Wednesday. The 48-year-old is believed to have...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest