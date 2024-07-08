Frederik and Mary of Denmark - Greenland provided relaxed moments

Despite the somewhat unpleasant weather, King Frederik (56) and Queen Mary (52) of Denmark seem to have enjoyed their Greenland trip. The royal household published several photos of the couple on Instagram, in which they give a happy and relaxed impression.

Mary is wearing olive-green, weatherproof outdoor clothing and a striped hat. Her husband also faced the cold, wet weather in a gray-white rain outfit and cap. One of the pictures shows the pair, who had previously dealt with crisis situations, cuddling with each other. He has an arm around her.

Wet Dog Joins the Royal Couple in the Car

Apparently, a four-legged companion of the Danish Royals also got wet. In one of the snapshots, a dog is sitting between the pair. On Instagram, it says about the picture: "Despite heavy rain, the wet dog of the royal driver found a place on the back seat of the car between the King and the Queen."

The royal household also announced: "Despite it pouring down rain, the joy was great as the royal couple today ended their Greenland trip with a visit to Narsaq and Qassiarsuk." During this, King Frederik planted a tree. Afterward, Frederik and Mary visited a sports center, where the King picked up a table tennis racket. Other pictures show the royal couple hiking, with Frederik placing a loving arm on his wife's back. In addition to further nature experiences such as a joint fishing trip, the Royals attended official dinners or visited schools and other public institutions.

The visit to Greenland began for Frederik and Mary on June 29. It was the first time they had been there since they ascended the throne in January. The youngest children of the pair, the twins Prince Vincent (13) and Princess Josephine (13), also traveled with them.

Shock for Mary

However, during the trip, Mary experienced a shocking situation: On July 4, she was reportedly accidentally run over by a small electric vehicle in the capital Nuuk, while she was standing in the middle of a crowd. This was shown in video recordings that the Danish newspaper "Ekstra Bladet" published. Many people came to the Queen's aid, and a bodyguard rushed to help as well. Fortunately, the 52-year-old seems not to have been injured in the incident, as she continued with her engagements as if nothing had happened.

