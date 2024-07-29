Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsFederal government

Greener cities: Geywitz presents strategy against heat

Where there is a lot of concrete, people suffer from heat particularly often. The Ministry of Construction now gives tips on how to cool down cities.

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
You can't cool off as well everywhere in the heat as you can here in the English Garden in Munich....
You can't cool off as well everywhere in the heat as you can here in the English Garden in Munich. (Archive image)

- Greener cities: Geywitz presents strategy against heat

Federal Minister for Housing Klara Geywitz aims to better protect city residents and nature from heat. The climate change is clearly noticeable in the summer months, she said. "Those who live in the city suffer from tropical nights and sweltering daytime temperatures during record-breaking heat summers." This is particularly health-risky for the elderly and young children.

The Federal Ministry of Housing has therefore developed a strategy that provides guidelines for urban planners and civil engineers. This includes recommendations such as more parks, street trees, and green roofs to provide cooling. To prevent plants from drying out during longer dry periods, areas where rain can seep in should be created.

To make playgrounds usable in the summer, sun sails could help. Homeless people need more drinking fountains and cool retreats.

"Those who want fresh money from our funding programs must consider and prove climate adaptation," Geywitz emphasized. For example, funding is provided for freeing up rivers from concrete and greening paved areas.

The Federal government, through the Minister for Housing Klara Geywitz, is implementing measures to combat the impact of climate change on city residents. To achieve this, the Federal Ministry of Housing has developed a strategy that encourages urban planners and civil engineers to incorporate more green spaces, such as parks, street trees, and green roofs, into city designs.

Read also:

Comments

Related

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine
Politics

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine

23:52 Air Force reports of multiple drones over Ukraine In numerous regions of Ukraine, the army sounds air raid alerts at night. Russia is attacking the country from multiple directions with drones. An explosion was reportedly heard in Kyiv, according to reporters of the "Kyiv Independent". It

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public