Green-top steps down, deeming it necessary for a new beginning.

The Green Party is taking drastic measures after a string of election losses, as they aim to revamp their leadership structure. Co-leaders Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, speaking in Berlin, announced their resignations from their prominent roles within the party. They announced that the entire federal board will step down at the party conference in Wiesbaden.

Nouripour acknowledged the severe crisis facing the party, stating, "The election outcome serves as a stark reminder of the deepest crisis our party has encountered in over a decade." He continued, "While this crisis may seem insurmountable, change and a fresh start are crucial in overcoming it. It's high time to entrust the future of this party to new hands."

