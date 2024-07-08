Bundestag - Green politician Renate Künast announces her retirement

German Green Party parliamentarian Renate Künast has announced her retirement. She will not run for re-election in the 2025 Bundestag election, as stated in a letter to her Berlin Tempelhof-Schöneberg district association, obtained by the dpa. Previously, the "Tagesspiegel" reported on this. "It's time to make room for the younger generation," the letter reads.

However, the politician emphasizes that she intends to remain active in politics. "I'll see what tasks come up," she writes in her remaining legislative period. In this regard, she plans to focus on food security. "Can we rely on imports indefinitely, or will imports become unavailable or extremely expensive due to climate change and geopolitical upheavals?" her letter asks.

Looking back on her political career, Künast recalls the excitement over the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989. However, she now thinks she lacked the awareness of how long and arduous the process of social unity would be. She also laments that right-wing extremists and states aim to undermine trust in democratic procedures and incite unrest. And she stresses: "Our task is to support people against hate and disinformation."

Künast has been a member of the Bundestag since 2002 and was Federal Minister for Consumer Protection, Food, and Agriculture in the red-green federal government from 2001 to 2005. In recent years, she has drawn attention due to her legal actions against abusive comments on Facebook. The case went before the Federal Constitutional Court, resulting in a victory for the politician. Künast visited some of the commentators at home and held conversations with them.

