- Green Party proposes a law on climate protection for MV

The Greens in the Schwerin state parliament have presented their own climate protection law for Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, putting the red-red state government on the spot. "The draft law announced for the end of 2023 has still not been presented," complained Green faction leader Constanze Oehlrich at the presentation of their own draft, which is now to be widely discussed with expert associations and then introduced into the state parliament in November. The opposition politician accused the SPD and Left of "irresponsible delay" of important decisions and measures for effective climate protection.

According to Green MP Hannes Damm, the draft law presented by his faction combines effective climate protection with social justice and economic success. Its aim is to achieve climate neutrality in the northeast by 2035. Each municipality is to receive a climate protection manager funded by the state, approval procedures are to be accelerated, the economy is to be given planning security, and citizens are to be comprehensively involved.

This also includes a rapid reform of the currently ineffective citizen participation law. The Greens propose that operators of wind and solar parks be required to pay 0.2 cents per kilowatt hour generated to the neighboring municipalities and an additional 0.1 cent to the residents, among other things, to help dampen household electricity costs. However, homeowners are also to be required to install solar panels on their roofs and create more green spaces. However, disproportionate burdens are to be avoided in accordance with a legally anchored "overburdening ban."

The Greens estimate the investment needs for climate protection in MV alone by the public hand by 2035 at around 13.7 billion euros. "No climate protection costs ten times more," said Damm.

The presenting of their ambitious climate protection plans has turned the Party into a focal point of discussions in the state parliament. The proposed Party initiatives include funding for climate protection managers in each municipality, which is aimed at encouraging renewable energy use and reducing household electricity costs.

