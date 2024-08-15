- Green Party proposes a law on climate protection for MV

The Greens in the Schwerin state parliament have presented their own climate protection law for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, putting the red-red state government on the spot. "The draft law announced for the end of 2023 has still not been presented," complained Green faction leader Constanze Oehlrich at the presentation of their own draft, which is now to be widely discussed with expert associations and citizens and then introduced into the state parliament in November.

The opposition politician accused the SPD and the Left of "irresponsible delay" in important decisions and measures for effective climate protection. Representatives of municipalities, environmental associations, and planning companies welcomed the Greens' initiative. Citizens can submit amendment proposals for the draft law by email until October 18. Discussion forums are planned in Rostock and Greifswald for mid-September and early October.

The Greens aim to achieve climate neutrality in MV as early as 2035, not 2040. They want to create incentives for switching to emission-free processes and vehicles through funding programs. According to the Greens' plans, the agriculture sector will undergo fundamental changes, as drained and often intensively used moorlands will be rewetted and managed differently. Agriculture alone currently accounts for a third of climate-damaging emissions in MV, according to Damm.

Every municipality should receive a climate protection manager funded by the state to support the implementation of the energy transition locally and explain the projects. Insufficient communication is often the main reason for the lack of acceptance of wind or solar plants among the population, Damm found. Approval procedures should be accelerated, the economy should be given planning security, and citizens should be comprehensively involved. This also includes a quick reform of the currently ineffective citizen participation law.

The Greens propose that operators of wind and solar parks be required to pay 0.2 cents per kilowatt-hour generated to the neighboring municipalities and an additional 0.1 cent to the residents, among other things, to help offset household electricity costs. According to Damm, municipalities with five wind turbines in their area could expect additional revenues of around 200,000 euros per year and each resident around 100 euros. In total, around 150 million euros are expected to directly benefit the municipalities and the people.

However, homeowners should also be required to install solar panels on their roofs and create more greenery. A legally anchored "overburdening ban" should prevent disproportionate burdens on citizens.

According to the Greens, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has so far failed to fully leverage its natural advantages for renewable energy production in a profitable and sustainable way. They believe that socially just climate protection in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is possible and full of opportunities. "If we decisively utilize our locational advantages, up to 50,000 new, well-paid jobs could be created in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern," said Damm. The Greens estimate the investment needed for climate protection in MV alone by the public sector by 2035 at around 13.7 billion euros. "No climate protection would cost ten times more," said Damm.

The Green faction is organizing a series of discussion forums in Rostock and Greifswald to gather feedback on their climate protection law draft, encouraging a lively debate among citizens.

