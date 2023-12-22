Household - Green Party leader Nouripour: Ahrtal aid is safe

According to Green Party leader Omid Nouripour, flood victim aid for the Ahr Valley is secure despite the budget crisis. "It is urgently necessary that the money continues to flow to those who have suffered damage in the Ahr Valley after the end of the year," Nouripour told the German Press Agency in Berlin on Thursday.

The German government wants to examine whether it is possible to suspend the debt brake for the 2.7 billion euros in flood aid for victims of the flood disaster in the Ahr valley. The debt brake could also be suspended later in the year - if significantly more money is needed to support Ukraine than is currently foreseeable.

Nouripour said that he assumed that the CDU would not refuse to take this step either. "We are talking about the fact that people's houses have been washed away and they have rightly been promised money for reconstruction. This has been slow, sometimes shameful, slow." There is no deadline at the end of the year by which everything has to be rebuilt, emphasized the Green politician. "If the money is still needed after that - and a significant amount has not yet flowed out, partly because there is a lack of people on the craftsmen's market - then people should not suffer as a result. Nobody can really understand that."

On the controversial issue of revising the debt brake within the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP, Nouripour said: "The reform is needed. We are deeply convinced of this. It needs investment opportunities, especially after all the modernization backlogs of recent years and especially after all the crises that are currently piling up." Significantly more money needs to be spent on modernizing the country. However, this would require a change to the constitution, which would require a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag. However, the CDU is saying "very clearly" that they do not want to tackle this. "I'm pretty sure that the CDU would talk about it differently if they were in government, but until then it's not on the table."

