Energy consumption of the buildings - Green parliamentary group criticizes state for lack of climate efficiency

The Green parliamentary group in the Brandenburg state parliament has criticized the lack of climate efficiency of buildings owned by the state. According to an answer from the Ministry of Finance to a parliamentary question from the Greens, energy consumption for heating state buildings only fell from 90.6 kilowatt hours per square meter to 86.6 kilowatt hours between 2018 and 2022. For electricity, the figure was around 33.8 kilowatt hours per square meter in 2022, compared to 34.8 kilowatt hours in 2018.

"With just 4.5 percent less energy consumption in five years, the balance of the properties is a far cry from the 20 percent savings target proposed by the Finance Minister herself during the energy crisis last year," said Thomas von Gizycki, financial policy spokesperson for the Green parliamentary group, in a statement on Thursday. "It is therefore all the more urgent for our country that the climate plan finally comes, which will include a comprehensive program of measures."

The climate plan is still controversial within the red-black-green coalition. Brandenburg is aiming for climate neutrality by 2045. This means that no more climate-damaging greenhouse gases may be emitted in all areas such as industry, transport and buildings. According to the Green-led Ministry of the Environment, the climate plan will contain more than 100 measures, many of which are already being implemented.

Source: www.stern.de