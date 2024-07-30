- Green: Medium-term concerns about local cyber trucks

Heavy and sharp-edged: The Hessian Green party's parliamentary group has concerns that the new electric pickup "Cybertruck" by US carmaker Tesla could also be sold in Germany in the medium term. The 3.1-ton, 5.68-meter-long vehicle is not yet approved for European roads, but has already been presented in some places in Germany.

According to Green Party MP Katy Walther, the futuristic "Cybertruck" could exacerbate the lack of urban space and parking spots in Hesse. Moreover, the large, silver vehicle with its mostly rigid steel body and sharp edges could be intimidating and dangerous. This is evident from a request by the Green Party faction.

A federal agency would be responsible

According to Hesse's Minister of Transport, Kaweh Mansoori (SPD), Tesla has not yet applied for approval for the "Cybertruck" on European roads. The state government cannot make a statement on the chances of success of a corresponding initiative for Germany: "The responsible national approval authority is the Federal Motor Transport Authority."

Mansoori also fears that due to the weight, dimensions, and "hard outer shell" of the Tesla vehicle, "the severity of the consequences of a collision with another road user would likely increase significantly." Moreover, such large vehicles "make parking more difficult for the general public."

Musk: Modification necessary for Europe

However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in June that the "Cybertruck" would have to be modified for sale in Europe. This would only make sense at higher production numbers. Tesla might achieve certification of the vehicle for other countries "sometime next year." The "Cybertruck" has been adapted to the standards in North America.

