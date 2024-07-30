- Green light for Thuringian cities in heat check

Thuringian cities perform well in heat protection study by the German Environmental Aid

Thuringian cities are performing comparatively well in a study by the German Environmental Aid on heat protection for the population. Jena even ranked fourth among cities with over 50,000 inhabitants, following Detmold, Ratingen, and Potsdam. This is due to relatively fewer sealed surfaces and abundant green spaces.

Jena's location in the Saale valley basin can make heat particularly challenging. The city has been addressing this issue for some time and has developed a greening strategy. It now has a climate adaptation manager and is currently planning to redesign the central Ernst-Abbe-Platz in a climate-friendly manner.

Three other Thuringian cities were also included in the nationwide comparison of 190 cities. Weimar, Gera, and Erfurt received positive overall ratings mainly due to their relatively low proportion of sealed surfaces. However, they ranked lower than Jena due to factors such as fewer trees and flower strips relative to the available area. The Environmental Aid used data from a company they commissioned, which includes aerial images, for their analysis.

In total, 24 cities failed in both the sealed surface and green equipment categories. Another 82 cities performed poorly in at least one category. However, the Environmental Aid also awarded 84 green cards to cities with relatively little sealing and more cooling green spaces.

Environmental Aid emphasizes the importance of trees and unsealed surfaces

Many trees and shrubs, as well as more free, unsealed surfaces, help mitigate heat in cities. Given the climate change, green spaces and unsealed soil, where water can infiltrate, are particularly important, the Environmental Aid stressed. Large trees have a significant cooling effect. The organization is calling on the federal government to establish nationwide standards for greening, such as schoolyards.

Federal Minister of Housing Klara Geywitz has just presented a strategy for heat protection, which also recommends more parks, street trees, and green roofs.

Jena, being one of the Thuringian cities, was praised for its performance in the heat protection study. Jena is currently implementing a greening strategy and plans to make its central Ernst-Abbe-Platz more climate-friendly.

Read also: