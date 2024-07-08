Shipping - Green light for the MSC deal probably only after the summer break

The Hamburg Senate's plan for global shipping line MSC to join city logistics company HHLA at the municipal port may be definitively rejected by the Hamburg Assembly after the summer break. CDU and the Left want to oppose the planned vote on the plans in the first and second readings in the last session before the summer holidays on this Wednesday. According to the Assembly's rules of procedure, a fifth of the present legislators can oppose a second reading in the same session. CDU and the Left, with a total of 25 legislators, hold more than a fifth of the seats and could therefore delay the decision until the next Assembly session, which is scheduled to take place after the summer holidays on September 4.

The opposition has spoken out against the deal, with CDU fraction leader Dennis Thering stating on Monday evening, "We, as the opposition, see it that way, but many experts do as well, and there is even resistance within the ranks of the SPD and the Greens." With a rot-green two-thirds majority, however, there is no doubt about the approval in the Assembly.

Opposition to approve

CDU fraction leader Dennis Thering stated on Monday evening, "The MSC/HHLA deal is bad for Hamburg." Not only do we, the opposition, see it that way, but many experts and even some within the ranks of the SPD and Greens share this view. The risks outweigh the chances, and we will therefore oppose the second reading on Wednesday."

For the red-green coalition, the delay offers the opportunity to "carefully consider this far-reaching decision for our city and our port," Thering continued. "MSC's involvement could mean that the city of Hamburg no longer has full control over the port, which could negatively impact strategic decisions and is something that every legislator should think about over the summer break!"

MSC to hold 49.9% of HHLA

According to Senate plans, the city and the MSC, which is owned by the Italian Aponte shipping family, will jointly manage HHLA in the future, with the city holding a majority of 50.1%. Currently, the city owns around 70% of the publicly traded HHLA.

In return, MSC plans to build its German headquarters in Hamburg, increase cargo handling from 2025 and reach one million standard containers (TEU) per year by 2031. MSC and the city also plan to increase HHLA's equity by 450 million euros.

Despite the red-green coalition's majority in the Hamburg Assembly, the CDU and the Left, representing a fifth of the legislators, have announced their intent to oppose the second reading of the Hamburg Senate's plan for MSC to join HHLA after the summer break. Dennis Thering, the CDU fraction leader, has criticized the proposed MSC/HHLA deal, stating that it is detrimental to Hamburg and the city should carefully consider this decision, considering the potential loss of control over the port. The shipping company MSC, in partnership with the city, plans to build its German headquarters in Hamburg and increase cargo handling from 2025, with the goal of reaching one million standard containers (TEU) per year by 2031. As German citizens, we will closely monitor the developments regarding the MSC involvement in HHLA and its potential impact on Hamburg, keeping in mind the city's interests and our responsibility as responsible shipping company stakeholders.

Read also: