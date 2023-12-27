Parties - Green leadership pays tribute to the late Schäuble

The Green Party leadership has paid tribute to the late CDU politician Wolfgang Schäuble as a formative political figure in Germany. "He was a giant of parliamentarianism and a formative figure for our country for decades. His place in the history books is assured," wrote party chairman Omid Nouripour on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The President of the Bundestag and Federal Minister Schäuble fell asleep peacefully at home with his family at around 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the age of 81. The family informed the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

The Green parliamentary group leaders Katharina Dröge and Britta Haßelmann said that they had great respect for Schäuble's impressive commitment as a member of the German Bundestag. "His work has shaped this country. We thank him for his impressive commitment to our parliamentarianism and our democracy."

