Green leader opposes drilling project in Borkum

A Dutch company plans to drill for natural gas near Borkum. While the party leader takes a clear stance, the responsible green economics and environment ministers remain silent.

Green Party leader Ricarda Lang is against the planned gas drilling off the North Sea island of Borkum. "This would be a significant threat to our environment," Lang said, adding that it contradicts German climate goals. "Therefore, there should be no gas drilling off Borkum. We stand with the many people fighting to preserve our natural heritage and taking to the streets."

The drilling would disrupt the delicate balance of the Wadden Sea and endanger the livelihood of the entire region, Lang explained. This could ultimately lead to the loss of its UNESCO World Heritage status. "It would be irresponsible to sacrifice the protection of our environment and the achievement of climate goals for fossil projects that contribute only minimally to our energy security."

The responsible Lower Saxony state authority granted the Dutch energy company One-Dyas a 18-year permit for the controversial drilling on Wednesday. These are to extend from the Netherlands into German territory near the National Park Wadden Sea. However, an agreement between Germany and the Netherlands is still needed for the gas extraction - which the federal government would have to conclude.

Economics Minister Robert Habeck does not want to do this before courts have ruled on lawsuits against the plans. The Environmental Action Group has announced further legal action against the gas project. Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke also expressed concern about the possible extraction, but did not announce any resistance.

The drilling could potentially release harmful gases into the atmosphere, contradicting Germany's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The Environmental Action Group plans to challenge the legality of the gas project in court, citing environmental concerns.

