Green advocates for impediment at Bauturbo terminal

The Greens in Germany's parliament, the Bundestag, are only willing to back the "Bauturbo" demanded by Chancellor Olaf Scholz for creating new neighborhoods without building plans, if the SPD and FDP clear the path for increased tenant protection. This was reported based on faction sources by the "Tagesspiegel".

Christina-Johanne Schröder, the spokesperson for building policy, told the "Tagesspiegel", "Housing has become one of the biggest social issues, it's crucial that the SPD and FDP remove their obstacles, allowing us to provide stability for people in this country."

The first discussion on the reform of the Building Code will be held in the Bundestag on Thursday. This reform also includes the decision on the "Bauturbo", which aims to allow the construction of new neighborhoods without building plans in cities struggling with housing shortages.

400,000 apartments per year as a goal

Chancellor Scholz aims to approach his election campaign pledge of 400,000 new apartments per year with this reform. In recent years, around 300,000 apartments per year have been built.

The Greens view this policy with caution. The faction wants to make its approval contingent on the SPD and FDP enacting regulations for more tenant protection as per the coalition agreement. "The Building Code reform is a positive step," said Schröder. "However, strengthening tenant law, as per the coalition agreement, is even more vital. As rents keep escalating, the burden on low-income households is escalating too."

The coalition agreement, for instance, stipulates an extension of the so-called rent cap. This regulation states that the price of new rentals may not exceed the local rent by more than ten percent. If the traffic light coalition does not extend this policy, the rent cap will expire in the first cities with a housing shortage as early as 2025. Although the SPD and FDP agreed in principle to an extension of the rent cap in April, the process has since come to a standstill.

