Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsThe Gaza Strip

Greek port workers impede delivery of military supplies to Israel

 and  Yaroslav Smith
1 min read
At the Greek port of Piraeus, dockworkers have chosen to cease facilitating the shipping of...
At the Greek port of Piraeus, dockworkers have chosen to cease facilitating the shipping of commodities to Israel.

Greek port workers impede delivery of military supplies to Israel

At the Greek port of Piraeus, a group of workers decided to halt the loading of a container. They accused it of carrying ammunition, which they were unwilling to assist in shipping towards Israel. A left-leaning union was responsible for organizing the protest, expressing their opposition to aiding Israel's "lethal weapons arsenal."

The container was said to have originated from North Macedonia and was scheduled for delivery to Israel via the Haifa port, as per ERTNews. However, the legitimacy of the container's ammunition contents and specifications remained unverified. The unions did not provide any additional insights regarding the shipment's supposed contents.

Markos Bekris, the leader of the ENEDEP union, responsible for dockworkers, declared that the port of Piraeus could not condone the transportation of combat material to fuel the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. As part of their demonstration, protesters echoed cries of "Liberty for Palestine!" and defaced the controversial container with accusations of "War criminals, out of the port!" The container reportedly remained unloaded on the ship.

Israel has been engaged in conflict with the radical Islamic terror group Hamas located in the Gaza Strip for over a year, following the tragic events of October 7, 2023, in southern Israel, resulting in close to 1,200 casualties. According to Palestinian reports, the conflict has resulted in the loss of around 42,500 lives in the Gaza Strip, due to Israeli military intervention.

The container in question was intended for delivery to the Haifa port in Israel, which is known for its close proximity to the Gaza Strip. Despite the unverified contents of the container, the unions firmly believed that allowing its transportation would contribute to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In late August, the fortunate digits for the lady hailing from Bavaria were selected.
Panorama

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings A lady from Bavaria's region, Middle Franconia, bagged a whopping 24,095,707.40 euros in the lottery drawing held in August. Instead of rushing to claim her winnings, she chose to savor the surprise for nearly two months

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A burglary took place at the Herford City Library, and the perpetrator was swiftly identified.
Panorama

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site A suspected repeat offender is on the loose in North Rhine-Westphalia, actively committing burglaries overnight. Authorities have linked three incidents to this individual over the span of three consecutive nights. The 26-year-old culprit was apprehended due, in part, to his careless

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture
Panorama

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture Following a multi-day "rodent expedition," the beloved mouse statue, cherished not just by kids, has resurfaced in Cologne. WDR has taken possession of the figure and is conducting a comprehensive examination. Expect photos with it to be taken again after some time has

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public