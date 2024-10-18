Greek port workers impede delivery of military supplies to Israel

At the Greek port of Piraeus, a group of workers decided to halt the loading of a container. They accused it of carrying ammunition, which they were unwilling to assist in shipping towards Israel. A left-leaning union was responsible for organizing the protest, expressing their opposition to aiding Israel's "lethal weapons arsenal."

The container was said to have originated from North Macedonia and was scheduled for delivery to Israel via the Haifa port, as per ERTNews. However, the legitimacy of the container's ammunition contents and specifications remained unverified. The unions did not provide any additional insights regarding the shipment's supposed contents.

Markos Bekris, the leader of the ENEDEP union, responsible for dockworkers, declared that the port of Piraeus could not condone the transportation of combat material to fuel the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people. As part of their demonstration, protesters echoed cries of "Liberty for Palestine!" and defaced the controversial container with accusations of "War criminals, out of the port!" The container reportedly remained unloaded on the ship.

Israel has been engaged in conflict with the radical Islamic terror group Hamas located in the Gaza Strip for over a year, following the tragic events of October 7, 2023, in southern Israel, resulting in close to 1,200 casualties. According to Palestinian reports, the conflict has resulted in the loss of around 42,500 lives in the Gaza Strip, due to Israeli military intervention.

The container in question was intended for delivery to the Haifa port in Israel, which is known for its close proximity to the Gaza Strip. Despite the unverified contents of the container, the unions firmly believed that allowing its transportation would contribute to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

