Antiquity - Greece: Royal metropolis of the Macedonians restored

The palace of Philip II, father of the legendary Macedonian king Alexander the Great, has been largely restored after decades of work and will be open to visitors from Friday. The total area of the site near Aigai (also known as Aegae) is 25,000 square meters, according to the Greek Ministry of Culture. The palace has an area of around 1,000 square meters, making it the largest building in classical Greece, the ministry added.

The ancient site of Aigai is located near Vergina. The tombs of Macedonian kings are also located there. Among them is believed to be the tomb of Philip II, who ruled from 359 to 336 BC. Aigai was the capital of Macedonia until 410 BC. According to archaeologists, the palace was destroyed after the final destruction of the kingdom by the Romans in 148 BC. What remained was unearthed during the excavations that began in 1865 and continued in the 20th century.

The work to maintain, fortify, restore and rebuild the monument, many parts of which had been lying around for centuries, lasted from 2007 to 2023 and was co-financed by the EU. The total budget amounted to more than 20 million euros, according to the Ministry of Culture in Athens. Aigai and Vergina are located around 70 kilometers west of the Greek port city of Thessaloniki.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de