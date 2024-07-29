Greece bans the transport of ovine and caprine animals following an outbreak

The Greek Ministry of Agriculture has banned the transport of sheep and goats nationwide following an outbreak of disease. "The movement of sheep and goats for breeding, fattening, and slaughter is prohibited throughout the country," the ministry announced. The disease, known as Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), was first detected near the city of Kalambaka in central Thessaly on July 11.

Infected animals have also been found in the region of Larissa, the capital of Thessaly, and near Corinth on the Peloponnese further south, the ministry said. Veterinarians have traced the infection routes and found that the disease entered Greece through animals imported from abroad. Affected animals could be culled before symptoms of the disease appeared.

More than 9,000 sheep and goats are expected to be culled in total. Since the outbreak over two weeks ago, more than 7,000 animals have been slaughtered in central Greece, it was reported. Last week, it was revealed that sheep were being buried alive. A responsible official from the veterinary office was dismissed.

The ministry did not provide more specific information about the country of origin of the disease. Greece mainly imports sheep and goats from Romania, Turkey, and Albania, after devastating floods last year severely depleted the herds, the authority explained.

PPR is highly contagious among sheep and goats but does not transmit to humans. Consumption of meat and pasteurized milk from infected animals is also considered safe.

The Greek government has also advised caution in the use of transport and telecommunications related to animal imports, aiming to prevent further spread of the disease. It's essential to maintain strict protocols in transport and telecommunications to monitor the movement of livestock and prevent the unauthorized entry of diseased animals.

