- Greatest Achievement: Schmidt clinches gold in wheelchair wrestling competition

Maurice Schmidt clinched Germany's fourth gold medal in wheelchair fencing at the Paralympics. In the hallowed halls of the Grand Palais in Paris, the 25-year-old outclassed top-seeded defending champion Piers Gilliver from the UK, triumphing 15-8 in the sabre event.

As Bondar, his coach, put it, "The sense of victory is just starting to set in. Maurice performed flawlessly, displaying tactical acumen - today's scores are a testament to that."

This win marks Schmidt's most significant achievement. Afflicted with dysmelia at birth, he achieved what no German wheelchair fencer had since 1996 in Atlanta, securing their first Paralympics gold medal. Three years back, on his maiden Paralympics appearance, he placed ninth. His most notable success thus far had been the silver medal he clinched at the European Championships two years ago.

Germany's victory in the sabre event at the Paralympics was not just a personal triumph for Maurice Schmidt, but also a proud moment for his home country. Despite facing fierce competition from athletes like Piers Gilliver of the UK, Schmidt managed to defend Germany's reputation in wheelchair fencing.

