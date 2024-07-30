- Great love of nature - rangers don't need plant apps

Sophie Büchner doesn't miss city life. Born in Berlin-Friedrichshain, she was drawn to nature from a young age - first to her grandparents' garden plot in Brandenburg. Her passion became her profession: the 28-year-old is a ranger in the Lieberose wilderness area (Dahme-Spreewald) of the Stiftung Naturlandschaften Brandenburg, and is well-versed in plant and animal species.

What does she think of plant identification apps that are widely available online? She prefers to use a field guide to find and identify insects and plants based on their features, she says. "I'm more inclined towards nature than technology." In any case, there's often no cell phone signal in the wilderness, and rangers need to know about species without looking at a phone or book.

Büchner is one of many rangers in Brandenburg. They monitor animal and plant populations, implement conservation measures, and serve as contacts for visitors. On World Ranger Day on July 31, they aim to bring their commitment to nature closer to people, but also to remind them that rangers, such as those in Africa, face dangers from poachers and can lose their lives. The job is more than just a job, says Sophie Büchner.

"Here, nature can just do its thing"

Her love for the Lieberoser Heath began during her voluntary ecological year - "and it has lasted until today," says the 28-year-old, who raves about the vastness and silence of the 3150-hectare Lieberose wilderness area. What sets it apart for her is: "Here, nature can just do its thing, and we see how it develops."

In the Lieberose area, where forest fires have raged, live the nightjar, also known as the nightjar, white-tailed eagle, wolves, and red deer. Silver grass and sundew species, which belong to the carnivorous plants, grow there.

Appreciation for nature and nature education in schools

Büchner wishes for more appreciation for nature and nature education in schools. In a "performance and stress society," taking time to stop and enjoy nature often takes a backseat.

For visitors, the network of hiking trails in the Lieberose wilderness area is set to be expanded. There are also designated viewing platforms in the area.

However, not all visitors follow the signs. Even off the trails, there have been mushroom pickers and military relic hunters for years, which can be dangerous due to the munition contamination on the former training ground.

On World Ranger Day, the Stiftung Naturlandschaften offers a guided tour in the Lieberose wilderness area. However, the Nature Watch Brandenburg also offers visitor tours in various regions.

