World Championship - Great darts interest in Clemens: "A nice feeling"

Germany's best darts pro Gabriel Clemens has registered increased enthusiasm for himself on his return to Alexandra Palace. "Of course it's a nice feeling when you walk in and see German flags everywhere and groups chanting your name," said the 40-year-old from Saarland late on Thursday evening in London. Clemens had previously won his first World Cup match 3:1 against Man Lok Leung from Hong Kong. In fact, the German support at the Ally Pally was more visible than ever before.

A year ago, the German Giant, as Clemens is known, reached the semi-finals of the World Championships as a complete surprise. The success has not only had positive consequences, as Clemens explained. "The sport itself is still the same. The media work is just part of it somehow. You're not back with your family or girlfriend so quickly. It's a bit annoying sometimes." But once you've won, it's "also better".

The German champions will travel home over the Christmas holidays. In round three, he will play the English world-class player Dave Chisnall. "My draw is not that easy. I'll just try to play well against Dave Chisnall," announced Clemens.

Source: www.stern.de