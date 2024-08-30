Authorities are currently seeking individuals who possess knives. - Great buzz surrounds the modest blade - no probing inquiry

In Lower Bavaria, a significant police operation surrounding a man with a folder-type knife in Niederbayern concluded without any legal accusations. Over roughly three and a half hours, numerous officers scoured Pfarrkirchen, Rottal-Inn district, for a 42-year-old individual who was allegedly wielding a closed pocket knife in the train station area. Upon locating the individual, they discovered he carried a compact utility knife, common among tradespeople.

The prosecutor's office concluded, following the man's detention, that "neither the man's actions nor the possession of the utility knife was considered a criminal act," according to the police. The 42-year-old had not issued any threats and was subsequently let go.

The knife incident in Solingen that led to several fatalities has once again sparked intense discussions in Germany surrounding stricter weapon regulations, particularly concerning knives.

In Lower Bavaria, the location of the police operation, the man in question was from Rottal-Inn district.

