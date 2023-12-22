Limit migration - Great Britain makes family visas more expensive - critics speak of "attack on families"

If Rishi Sunak's Indian wife only came to the UK now, there would be no problem. The Prime Minister earned millions as an investment banker before his political career. But unlike their head of government, tens of thousands of Britons with foreign partners face an uncertain fate.

"Can't Buy Me Love", the Beatles once sang. But in the UK, love goes through the wallet: Sunak's Conservative government is significantly increasing the minimum income requirement for family reunification. In future, an annual income of at least 29,000 pounds is required, the equivalent of a good 33,000 euros. Previously, the threshold was 18,600 pounds - and this was already too high a hurdle for some.

Home Secretary James Cleverly actually wanted to more than double the amount to 38,700 pounds, as he had announced at the beginning of December. It has now been announced that the first step will be to increase the amount to 29,000 pounds. This will give those affected more time to prepare, said Home Secretary Tom Pursglove.

Great Britain wants less migration - by almost any means necessary

The measure is part of a package with which the government wants to drastically reduce net immigration. For example, the required annual income of foreign skilled workers is to rise from 26,200 pounds to 38,700 pounds - otherwise they will not be allowed to remain employed or be hired. Business representatives warn that this will put companies under further pressure. However, sectors such as education and culture are also likely to find it more difficult to recruit foreign skilled workers. This is entirely intentional: the Conservatives promised that Brexit would bring better-paid jobs for Britons. Little of this has been seen so far.

But the figures have changed enormously. 745,000 people immigrated to the United Kingdom in 2022. That's around three times as many as before Brexit. EU citizens have stayed away since then. However, thanks to a new system, many people have come from Commonwealth countries such as India, especially in sectors with a major shortage of skilled workers such as nursing and healthcare.

The figures are a thorn in the side of the Conservatives. Sunak is therefore under pressure from the right-wing Tory party. The government has already introduced several tough laws to stop irregular migration in small boats across the English Channel - largely without success. The government is therefore now tackling regular immigration. Immigration will fall by 300,000 people, announced Home Secretary Cleverly. Several thousand of these are partners who will no longer be allowed to join them in future.

Critics warn of social explosives. Liberal media have been reporting for weeks on the uncertain fates of couples whose future together is at stake. According to the government, 25 percent of the working population cannot afford to take in a foreign partner. If the minimum income rises to 38,700 pounds, this figure will rise to 75 percent.

Organization wants to take legal action against the measure

"Everyone feels like the rug has been pulled out from under them," said Jane Yilmaz from the Reunite Families campaign after the "devastating" announcement in the Guardian newspaper. Many people's hopes of being able to return home with their foreign partner have been dashed. The group announced a lawsuit. The organization The 3 Million, which represents the interests of EU citizens in the UK, spoke of an "obvious attack on families across the country".

According to critics, the fact that the required sum is now slightly lower than announced makes little difference. But there is also anger for the Prime Minister in his own camp. The government is showing weakness, even though the country is in crisis due to the high level of immigration, said right-wing Conservative Tory MP David Jones. The start of the 2024 election year is likely to be uncomfortable for Rishi Sunak.

Source: www.stern.de