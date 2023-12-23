Hamburg-Ohlsdorf - Grave of Helmut Schmidt and his wife Loki smeared with Nazi symbols

Helmut Schmidt would have been 105 years old this Saturday. He is still legendary in his home city of Hamburg for his courageous intervention during the storm surge in February 1962. By calling in the military to help, the then police senator of the Hanseatic city saved the lives of many people.

A few years later, between 1974 and 1982, Helmut Schmidt was Germany's fifth Chancellor in a social-liberal coalition.

Schmidt, who died in November 2015, was involved in current political issues until shortly before his death and his word carried weight. From 1983, he was co-editor of the weekly newspaper "Die Zeit".

Three swastikas on the grave of Helmut Schmidt and his wife Loki

Based on these brief summaries of Helmut Schmidt's life alone, it seems incomprehensible that someone would desecrate his grave with Nazi graffiti. But that is exactly what happened now, around his birthday on December 23: As reported by NDR and several other media outlets, the grave of Helmut Schmidt and his wife Loki was smeared with swastikas.

There were three of these Nazi symbols in bright orange paint, according to NDR. The graffiti was discovered on Friday evening. State security is investigating, it added. According to the police, it is unclear who the perpetrator or perpetrators are and what the motives for this act could be. The graffiti has since been removed.

Helmut and Loki Schmidt are buried in the cemetery in Hamburg-Ohlsdorf. The gravesite is adorned with a simple stone. Loki Schmidt died in October 2010, around five years before her husband. She was 91 years old. Helmut Schmidt died on November 10, 2015 at the age of 96.

Sources: NDR,"Die Zeit"

