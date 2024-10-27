Grave accusations levied against JVA staff members in Bavaria

The Augsburg District Attorney's Office is currently investigating several staff members of the Augsburg-Gablingen prison (JVA) on allegations of severe prisoner mistreatment. The focus of the investigation is on claims of bodily harm in the workplace. It's reported that certain prisoners may have been housed naked in a "high-security isolation cell without dangerous items," without any compelling reasons justifying this measure, as stated by a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office. Additionally, the authorities are looking into accusations of physical assaults by individual employees against prisoners.

As reported by Bavarian Broadcasting, an Augsburg lawyer is among those making the complaints. The lawyer shared her client's experiences in the JVA: "A hole in the floor for relieving oneself," she said to the broadcaster. "No mattress, lying naked on the floor." A doctor who had temporarily worked at the prison also spoke to the broadcaster and reported seeing 80% of the inmates in the high-security isolation cell without underwear, without a mattress, and without a blanket.

According to the Augsburg District Attorney's Office, the prison's premises were searched by police and the District Attorney's Office on Thursday. Further details about the investigation were not disclosed over the weekend. It's unclear at this time against how many JVA employees the allegations are being leveled.

It's also unclear whether the possible involvement of superiors is being investigated. A large number of prisoners under investigation are housed in JVA Gablingen. Notable inmates who have spent time there include former Wirecard CEO Markus Braun, who has been in pre-trial detention since 2020 and has spent nearly two years in Munich.

The European Union's Justice Commissioner has expressed concern over the allegations, calling for transparency and swift action to ensure the rights of prisoners are upheld. The European Union has a strong stance on human rights and prison conditions, often providing funding and guidance to member states in this area.

In light of these events, there have been calls for the European Union to initiate an inspection of the Augsburg-Gablingen prison, given its membership in the Council of Europe and its commitment to human rights standards.

Read also: