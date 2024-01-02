"Tagesschau" correspondent - "Grateful to be allowed to be human in front of the camera": Hanna Resch talks to stern magazine about her blackout

8 p.m. is prime time on ARD, and millions of Germans watch "Tagesschau" to catch up on the news of the day. In the January 1, 2024 edition, however, there was an unusual moment. Israel correspondent Hanna Resch was live from Tel Aviv. Her speech lasted around one minute, but after just a few seconds, she got lost.

"Tagesschau" reporter explains her blackout

The reporter explains to stern what was going on in her head at that moment: "Long shoots, intensive research, many things could explain my blackout - but in the end I just lost the thread. Then you're just grateful when your colleagues in the studio and the team pick you up and support you. I'm also very grateful for the positive encouragement from many sides and relieved that I can be human in front of the camera."

Presenter Jens Riewa was in charge in the studio and gave his colleague a friendly send-off with the words: "Thank you, Hanna Resch. Everything was well received, we understood everything."

On the Internet, Resch received encouragement above all: on Twitter, many users commented kindly: "Can happen. All those who comment on this with malice are probably already overwhelmed in real life with ordering 5 rolls from the bakery without articulation errors."

The German Journalists' Association also commented and encouraged her: "ARD journalist Hanna Resch had a misfire during the live broadcast to Israel and had to break off. So what? It's only human. No reason for malice."

However, the blackout could only be seen live on television. The "Tagesschau" version, which is currently available in the media library, has been shortened at this point. It contains neither Resch's blunder nor Jens Riewa's reaction to it, but a hard cut to the next topic.

